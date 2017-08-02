Govt misusing state machinery to intimidate opposition, alleges Congress

The on Wednesday accused the of using investigative agencies to intimidate the opposition ahead of the elections after the Tax department searched the residences of a minister in and

"The is using the state and central investigative agencies by getting such raids conducted. How is this democratic? What sort of democratic values are these," Leader of opposition asked in the amid protests.

The Tax department early morning on Wednesday raided the residences of Power Minister D.K. and the Eagleton Golf Resort in - where 44 have been lodged since Saturday after some legislators defected ahead of the polls for the Upper House.

The tax department conducted raids at 39 locations across and

Azad questioned why the raids on were conducted now if the knew he was involved in graft.

Azad alleged that the had offered Rs 15 crore in bribes to cross vote in polls.

"Raid those in your party who tried to give a bribe of Rs 15 crore. There are allegations against your party, not us," he said.

Senior leader Anand Sharma said: "Timing of the raids is important and significant. If there were issues, notices should have been given to him (Shivakumar) if he was violating any law.

"This minister (Shivakumar) and brother were coordinating for the They are being targetted. I am sorry to say this but it is not a coincidence."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, replying to Sharma and said: "Searches are on at 39 places. No search at the resort (in Bengaluru) took place. Only one individual who was there in the resort was searched."