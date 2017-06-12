Grind begins for presidential election: All you need to know

Polling will take place in Parliament House and in the premises of legislative assemblies

As Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on July 24, the Election Commission has announced that voting to elect India's next President will be held on July 17, with counting on July 20, if needed. Although no political parties have come up with names of candidates, the balance of advantage (see table) is with the ruling National Democratic Alliance. It is likely to announce a nominee in a few days. Who can vote The electoral college comprises elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative Assemblies of all states, besides Delhi and ...

Meghna Sen