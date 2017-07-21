Guj leader of oppn Vaghela says he was expelled from Congress 24-hrs back

The leader of Opposition in Assembly Shankarsinh on Friday said that he was expelled from the "24 hours back".



He made the announcement at a public meeting of his supporters held here on his 77th birthday, amid speculation that the veteran leader was all set to break ranks with the Congress, which he had joined about two decades back after quitting the



The former chief minister has been at loggerheads with the leadership for quite some time over his demand that he be projected as the chief ministerial face in the poll-bound state.had been contending that if was projected as the CM candidate in the upcoming assembly polls, the party would be able to take on the effectively in Prime Minister Modi's home state.Vaghela's move comes close on the heels of the failing to muster its entire strength in the presidential held on July 17.The candidate could garner only 49 votes against the party's strength of 57 in the state assembly.