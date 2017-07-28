TRENDING ON BS
Gujarat: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Currently, BJP President Shah is an MLA from Gujarat's Naranpura constituency

ANI  |  Ahmedabad 

BJP National President Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Friday filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

The Parliamentary board of the BJP on Wednesday announced that party chief Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Shortly after concluding the board meeting, BJP leader and Union Minister J P Nadda made the announcement.

"The Parliamentary board has decided to field our party chief Amit Shah and Textile and I&B minister Smriti Irani for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

Currently, Shah is an MLA from Gujarat's Naranpura constituency.

Nadda also said that BJP's woman tribal leader Sampatia Uike, from Mahakoshal region, Madhya Pradesh will be fielded in the Rajya Sabha by-election from the state.

