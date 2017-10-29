Gujarat among five worst states in atrocities against Dalits

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, while addressing a youth town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on September 10, had said, “Gujarat is among the states that witness minimum Dalit atrocities.” Shah is wrong, as the crime rate for atrocities against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Gujarat was 32.5 per cent in 2016, above the national average of 20.4 per cent , according to government data. The state’s crime rate — crimes registered per 100,000 population — against SCs was fifth of the 26 states and Union Territories that registered such ...