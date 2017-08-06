Gujarat Assembly election: Can BJP pull it off for a sixth time?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress both believe August 8 could, in large part, prefigure the legislative Assembly election in Gujarat, now five months away. On that day, the state’s legislators will vote in a Rajya Sabha election that will seal the fate of Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary and adjutant for years or the lesser known but locally influential Balwantsinh Rajput. Once, Patel’s protégé, now-turnedchallenger, he’s contesting as an independent, with the BJP’s backing. The battle has three ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?