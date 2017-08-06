Gujarat Assembly election: Can BJP pull it off for a sixth time?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress both believe August 8 could, in large part, prefigure the legislative Assembly election in Gujarat, now five months away. On that day, the state’s legislators will vote in a Rajya Sabha election that will seal the fate of Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary and adjutant for years or the lesser known but locally influential Balwantsinh Rajput. Once, Patel’s protégé, now-turnedchallenger, he’s contesting as an independent, with the BJP’s backing. The battle has three ...