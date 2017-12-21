Gujarat BJP MLAs likely to choose new CM on Friday

The newly elected MLAs of are likely to meet in on December 22 to elect their leader who would be the next of the key western state, party sources said on Wednesday.



and Saroj Pandey, who have been appointed central observers for the election, will hold consultations with the MLAs before the new is announced.



Though incumbent continues to be th a favourite for the coveted job, there is speculation about his continuance given the BJP's narrow victory in its bastion.The has 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, seven more than the 92 required for forming but its lowest in a long time. The and its pre-poll allies have 80 seats, with the main opposition party having 77.chief had said during the campaign that the elections would be fought under Rupani. Since Modi was the face of the in the keenly fought electoral battle, a last minute change cannot be completely ruled out, sources said.Many in the party wonder if the top leadership would go for somebody from the Patidar community, as the party prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Though the Patidars have traditionally backed the BJP, a section led by turned against the party over the quota issue.The leadership's propensity for springing a surprise while making its choices for top positions, be it a or the president, has left many guessing if someone new will be chosen to helm the state.Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and and Trivendra Singh Rawat, his and Uttarakhand counterparts, were all surprise choices. So wasEven Rupani was seen as a surprise choice when the party decided to replace Anandiben Patel last year. While many thought was an obvious replacement of Anandiben, he was eventually made the deputyRupani is known to be close to Amit Shah, has a clean image, and is seen as caste neutral, qualities which may finally tilt the scales in his favour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)