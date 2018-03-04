JUST IN
Gujarat Budget focusses on utilisation of funds rather than allocation

The state has earmarked 3.3 per cent of its total budget for agriculture and allied activities

Business Standard 

Gujarat Finance Minister Nitin Patel.
The graphs compare Gujarat’s expenditure on four key sectors, as a proportion of its total budget, with 18 other states. The budget reveals the development strategy and, in this case, represents continuity, rather than change.

Like many other states i Gujarat too has realised its capacity to absorb state funding in several sectors is low – it has been unable to utilise allocated funds and therefore sets its sight on utilisation rather than allocation. There is a perception that the BJP returned to power with a lower tally of seats because of inadequate funding and reform in the agriculture and education sectors Education: Gujarat has allocated 13.9 per cent on education in 2018-19. This is lower than the average expenditure allocated to education by 18 other states (using 2017-18 Budget Estimates or BE). Health: It has allocated 4.5 per cent towards health, marginally lower than the average expenditure of 18 other states. Agriculture: The state has earmarked 3.3 per cent of its total budget for agriculture and allied activities — lower than the average allocation in 18 other states (6.4 per cent). Rural development: Gujarat has allocated 3 per cent of its expenditure on rural development, significantly lower than the average (5.6 per cent) of the 18 other states. Gujarat Budget focusses on utilisation of funds rather than allocation

