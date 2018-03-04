Gujarat Budget focusses on utilisation of funds rather than allocation

-
The graphs compare Gujarat’s expenditure on four key sectors, as a proportion of its total budget, with 18 other states. The budget reveals the development strategy and, in this case, represents continuity, rather than change.
Like many other states i Gujarat too has realised its capacity to absorb state funding in several sectors is low – it has been unable to utilise allocated funds and therefore sets its sight on utilisation rather than allocation.There is a perception that the BJP returned to power with a lower tally of seats because of inadequate funding and reform in the agriculture and education sectors Education: Gujarat has allocated 13.9 per cent on education in 2018-19. This is lower than the average expenditure allocated to education by 18 other states (using 2017-18 Budget Estimates or BE). Health: It has allocated 4.5 per cent towards health, marginally lower than the average expenditure of 18 other states. Agriculture: The state has earmarked 3.3 per cent of its total budget for agriculture and allied activities — lower than the average allocation in 18 other states (6.4 per cent). Rural development: Gujarat has allocated 3 per cent of its expenditure on rural development, significantly lower than the average (5.6 per cent) of the 18 other states.
