Gujarat elections 2017: All you need to know about first phase of voting

The first phase of voting will be conducted in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat on Saturday.

In 2012, the (BJP) won 63 of the 89 constituencies while the Congress got only 22 seats. Others won four seats.

Here is all you need to know about the first phase of elections for 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

Voters Breakup

Total Registered Voters: 2,12,31,652

Men: 1,11,05,933

Women: 1,01,25,472

Apart from it, there are seven constituencies with electors numbering more than 1.5 lakh but less than 2 lakh. Rest 82 constituencies have more than 2 lakh registered voters in each of them.

Largest Constituency

Abdasa Assembly seat in Kachchh district is the largest constituency, which is spread over 6,278 sq km.

Smallest Constituency

Karanj Assembly seat in Surat district is smallest constituency, which is spread over only 4 sq km

Total Candidates

A total of 977 candidates are in the fray, out of which 57 are women candidates.

Constituency with Highest Number of candidates

Jamnagar Rural in Saurashtra region has the highest number of contenders. Here 27 candidates are trying their luck.

Constituency with Lowest Number of candidates

Jhagadia (ST) in Bharuch district and Gandevi (ST) in Navsari district have only 3 contestants in fray.

Districts having maximum and minimum number of constituencies

While Surat district has maximum (16) number of stories, Dangs district has only one constituency.

District wise Constituency Breakup

Kachchh district: Abdasa, Mandvi , Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), and Rapar.

Surendranagar district: Dasada (SC) , Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, and Dhrangadhra.

Morbi district: Morbi, Tankara, and Wankaner.

Rajkot district: Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural (SC), Jasdan, Gondal, Jetpur, and Dhoraji.

Jamnagar district: Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, and Jamjodhpur.

Devbhumi Dwarka district: Khambhalia, and Dwarka.

Porbandar district: Porbandar and Kutiyana.

Junagadh district: Manavadar, Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, and Mangrol.

Gir Somnath district: Somnath, Talala, Kodinar (SC), and Una.

Amreli district: Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, and Rajula.

Bhavnagar district: Mahuva, Talaja, Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West.

Botad district: Botad and Gadhada (SC).

Narmada district: Nandod (ST) and Dediapada (ST).

Bharuch district: Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, and Ankleshwar.

Surat district: Olpad, Mangrol (ST), Mandvi (ST), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (ST).

Tapi district: Vyara (ST) and Nizar (ST).

Dangs district: Dangs (ST).

Navsari district: Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), and Bansda (ST).

Valsad district: Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), and Umbergaon (ST).