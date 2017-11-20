Gujarat elections: BJP fields Saurabh Patel, Faldu in 3rd list

Former minister and ex-chief of BJP's unit figure in the third list of 28 candidates the party released today for the assembly polls.



The had announced names of 106 candidates in the two lists so far for the polls to the 182-member assembly.



Patel, whose future had appeared uncertain after he was dropped as a minister from the new ministry sworn in under Chief Minister last year, has been fielded from Botad. He represents Akota in the outgoing assembly.Faldu will contest from Jamnagar south. The party has dropped sitting and former minister from this seat.The has also dropped minister Nanu Vanani from Katargam seat in Surat and gave ticket to Vinubhai Moradiya in his place.will vote on December 9 and 14. The first phase will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts, and the second phase 93 seats in 14 districts.Counting of votes is on December 18.