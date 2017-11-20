Gujarat elections: BJP fields Saurabh Patel, Faldu in 3rd list

-
ALSO READBJP MLA quits party, resigns from all posts in poll-bound Gujarat Gujarat polls: BJP springs no surprises, plays safe in 70 candidates' list Gujarat polls: Struggling with narrative, BJP pins hopes on PM Modi Gujarat elections 2017: BJP declares list, Rupani to contest from Rajkot Gujarat RS polls: Ahmed Patel will definitely lose to BJP, says CM Rupani
-
Former minister Saurabh Patel and ex-chief of BJP's Gujarat unit R C Faldu figure in the third list of 28 candidates the party released today for the assembly polls.
The BJP had announced names of 106 candidates in the two lists so far for the polls to the 182-member assembly.
Patel, whose future had appeared uncertain after he was dropped as a minister from the new ministry sworn in under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani last year, has been fielded from Botad. He represents Akota in the outgoing assembly.
Faldu will contest from Jamnagar south. The party has dropped sitting MLA and former minister Vasuben Trivedi from this seat.
The BJP has also dropped minister Nanu Vanani from Katargam seat in Surat and gave ticket to Vinubhai Moradiya in his place.
Gujarat will vote on December 9 and 14. The first phase will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts, and the second phase 93 seats in 14 districts.
Counting of votes is on December 18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU