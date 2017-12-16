Gujarat elections: Disagree with exit polls forecast, says Uddhav Thackeray

President on Saturday expressed his strong disagreement with all the forecasts by various exit polls, predicting comfortable to huge victory margins, for ally in the assembly elections.

"There is a huge difference between the prevailing political atmosphere and the forecasts of these exit polls. They are not agreeable to us," he said at his residence 'Matoshree' this evening.

Thackeray said though the Exit Polls have projected a clear win for the BJP in Gujarat, the final outcome of the elections will be revealed on vote count day, Monday, "and everyone will have to accept the peoples' verdict".

Thackeray's reaction came after a majority of exit polls conducted after the two-phased elections — on December 9 and 14 — were out on Thursday, virtually prophesying a landslide comeback for the ruling BJP which is power in that state since past 22 years.

Thackeray also expressed his heartiest congratulations to for his ascension as the new President on Saturday.

He has worked very hard for the elections and I hope he can live up to the trust of his party cadres," he said expressing his best wishes to the Congress chief.