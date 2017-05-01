Gujarat: Facing rape charge, BJP MP claims he was honey-trapped, extorted

A MP from Gujarat's Valsad has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against a woman and her gang alleging he was honey-trapped and filmed in an objectionable position after being given a spiked drink. Police has launched a massive manhunt to trace the woman and her gang in the alleged case of extortion.

The MP, K.C. Patel, alleged that the woman threatened to leak the video clips online if she was not paid Rs 5 crore, police said.

The woman has also approached a Delhi court alleging she was raped by the MP.

Patel in his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, has alleged that the gang was being operated by the woman, who took him to her house in Ghaziabad.

A case was registered against the woman and her gang in North Avenue police station on Saturday.

"K.C. Patel alleged that the woman gave him a spiked drink in her residence and later filmed him in objectionable positions after he got unconscious. She later started to threaten him to make those clips viral. She demanded Rs 5 crore from him," a senior police officer said.

The woman, who had also approached a Delhi court, has accused Patel of raping her at his official residence on March 3 when he invited her to dinner. She said she was allegedly raped on several other occasions in various places by Patel, the officer added.

The woman alleged that the MP had threatened her with dire consequences if she approached police. She claimed that she approached Delhi Police but it refused to register her FIR.

Patel has denied the allegations. "These are all false allegations against me. I have full faith in the law. I will cooperate in the investigation with police."

He said the woman approached him seeking his assistance, but later he realised that he was honey-trapped after she showed him the objectionable video clips and demanded money.

The police have registered a case of extortion against the woman and her gang.