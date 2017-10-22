Gujarat polls: GST, employment, farmers' unrest impacting state politics

In less than two months, the people of Gujarat will cast their votes to elect a new legislative assembly, the schedule still awaited. This is the first time in 15 years that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is entering the poll battle without a popular face of Narendra Modi, who spearheaded three back-to-back electoral victories in 2002, 2007 and 2012, though with reducing seats and vote share. Though the direct economic impact of policies on citizens is debatable, three factors here are likely to impact the political outcome in India’s perennially lauded ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?