Gujarat polls: High turnout amid complaints of faulty EVMs in Phase I

The voter turnout in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election on Saturday was 68 per cent — just short of the record in the last polls, 70.75 per cent.

The high turnout split the opinion of political pundits. Some claimed it showed anti-incumbency; others said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign strategy of blitzkrieg rallies by Prime Minister had given it an advantage.

At 89 of the 182 constituencies in the state, 68 per cent of the 21,231,652 voters turned up at polling booths to decide the fate of 977 candidates. Some of the districts that voted on Saturday were Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad, apart from Kutch.

Allegations fly thick and fast

Malfunctioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) was reported from many districts.

According to reports, as many as 70 EVMs malfunctioned in Surat, while 33 machines reported a technical error in Rajkot. While voting officially ended at 5 pm, people who had faced issues due to faulty EVMs were allowed to cast their vote with tokens even after the deadline. Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain has ordered a probe.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complained of possible EVM tampering in a Muslim-majority area (Memanwada) of Porbandar (his constituency). Modhwadia said some machines were found to be connected to external devices via Bluetooth. He registered a complaint with the district election officer.

Swain said the collector and the (EC) observer were sent to the spot. The device to which the EVM was reportedly connected via Bluetooth was a cellphone inside the booth, but in the evening, the EC said the allegations were untrue.

The Congress, however, was unhappy. Manish Doshi, a spokesperson for the party, said, “We hope the EC will take concrete action. It is necessary for a transparent polling process.”

The BJP said these allegations indicated the Congress was jittery and had accepted defeat. “When Congress wins elections, the EVMs have no problem but when it senses loss, it starts panicking. The EC has investigated and resolved the issue. The BJP has been working hard and will win,” said a party spokesperson.

Forty-five EVMs were replaced because of technical problems, according to estimates. But, the EC claimed this was only a small percentage of the total number of EVMs used (27,158) at 24,689 polling stations.

Day of reckoning

Navsari and Morbi districts witnessed the highest voter turnout at 75 per cent each. Botad and Porbandar were among those with the lowest, at 60 per cent each.

Some of the important industrial clusters in Morbi, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Surat in key regions of Saurashtra and South Gujarat voted on Saturday. Many traders in these regions have suffered from the dual disruption caused by demonetisation last year and the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) this year. Many in the textile and diamond sectors in Surat were still unhappy with the BJP.

Saurashtra is also a farming region, where tillers have been affected by lack of irrigation, debt, dwindling income, droughts, and lack of sufficient minimum support prices (MSP) on key crops such as groundnut and cotton. The state government took a call on the MSP in October, right before the election process started. Congress has promised to increase it in its manifesto.

The BJP manifesto, released on Friday, has promised irrigation in Saurashtra and jobs for the youth.

South Gujarat also has a crucial role, as it is one of the strongholds of the Patidar community, which has been agitating for reservation under the leadership of Hardik Patel. His rallies have drawn massive crowds.

Sociologist Gaurang Jani said a high turnout, especially with a good number of young voters, could hint at anti-incumbency. “In several places, it seems to be a neck-and-neck between the two major parties. With many young voters turning up, it could swing in favour of the Congress,” he added.

Boycott drama

At Gajadi, a small village in Morbi, citizens staged an en masse boycott, citing lack of basic amenities such as electricity, water, and roads. The village has about 1,065 voters, none of whom turned up to cast their votes.