Gujarat polls: Rahul launches Congress' campaign, paints PM Modi pro-rich

unveiled his pro-poor agenda to win back Gujarat from the and took potshots at PM Modi for catering only to the rich.

Elections for the 182 seat Gujarat assembly are likely in November this year.

Launching the Congress' poll campaign from Dediya Pada, a tribal area, Rahul asked people if the concept promoted by Modi had brought any benefits to them over the past 20 years. Taking a dig at PM's radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Rahul exuded confidence that the would come back to power and the state government would rather listen to the views of the poor voters.

The rally at Dediya Pada was in continuation of a series of events the state unit had launched recently to mobilise Tribal votes, where the too is trying to get a toe hold.

Rahul reminded the voters of the UPA's land bill and said PM Modi had tried to change it. He charged the wanted to take away the land of tribals and give it to the rich for a song. The government will not be run by an individual, he declared, hitting at Modi's style of functioning.

The vice president further attacked the saying that the resourceful Patels, who used to support the BJP, were worried over the lack of educational facilities for their children.

Trying to connect with the Tribals, Rahul said their traditional rights over water, land and forest would be protected by the as he charged PM Modi of diluting the laws meant to empower the institutions.

Acknowledging that the was poor at marketing itself, Rahul said his party rather works for the people than make false promises. Mentioning the note ban, the leader said PM Modi took away their savings in a single stroke. He appreciated the work done by women in promoting Anand milk cooperative movement and said the youth in the state had no jobs due to BJP's policies.

May 1 was chosen to launch the Congress' poll campaign as it was also foundation day of Gujarat.