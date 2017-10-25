Gujarat polls to be held on December 9 and 14; results on December 18

Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases for 182 seats on December 9 and 14 and counting of votes will take place on December 18.

"There are 4.33 crore voters in Gujarat. 50,128 polling booths will be set up. Gujarat assembly poll will be fully VVPAT-based. There will be 102 all-woman manned stations," said Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti while annoucing poll dates. The Model Code of conduct comes into effect immediately.

"Voter assistance booth will be set up for every polling station and differently-abled voters will be given preference. Height of voting compartment increased to maintain secrecy," he added.

Videography, CCTV, webcasting coverage will be done for all critical events without violating secrecy.

Candidates will be required to open separate bank accounts for election expenditures and ceiling of election expenditure is Rs 28 lakh.