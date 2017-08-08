Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll today: Major blow for Ahmed Patel, NCP to back BJP

The Nationalist Congress
Party (NCP) on Monday announced it will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajya Sabha polls
in Gujarat. This has come as a major blow to Congress, which had announced having the support of the NCP.
NCP
leader Kandhal Jadeja said that his party has decided to support the saffron outfit.
"Our party has asked us to support BJP
in tomorrow's RS elections," Jadeja said.
However, Congress' candidate Ahmed Patel
earlier in the day said that the NCP
is extending its support to him.
The Gujarat Rajya Sabha election is slated to be held Tuesday for three seats.
The state has been witnessing political upheaval in the recent past. The political temperature in the state had risen when six Congress
MLAs joined BJP.
The Congress
accused BJP
of horse-trading and sent its 44 MLAs from Gujarat to Bengaluru since on July 29 to prevent their possible poaching by the ruling BJP
ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
The Income Tax department raided Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort, which belonged to Karnataka's Energy Minister DK Shivakumar. The Congress
alleged resort was raided because its 44 MLAs were staying there.
All the Gujarat Congress
MLAs returned back to the state earlier in the day.
