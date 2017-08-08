Gujarat RS polls: Ahmed Patel has more than enough votes to win, says Cong

on Tuesday expressed confidence of winning the seat from and said the party candidate Ahmed Patel has got more votes than required to win.

"We had 44 votes, till now 43 votes have been caste and all the votes have gone to Ahmed Patel. One of our MLAs is going to vote now and that too will go to the party," told ANI.

Modhwadia further stressed that their candidate will win the seat of Upper House entirely on the votes of the party leaders.

"The leaders of the other two parties also promised to vote for us. Even the leaders will do cross voting and will support Ahmed Patel. We have got more vote than it was required to win the seat," he said.

Earlier, former leader did not vote for Patel and said there was no point voting for the grand old party as they are never going to win the elections.

"The entire nation will face the impact and effect of this I tried to explain a lot to the party before the elections, they didn't listen, following which I left the party. Now when the Party is not going to win the elections, there was no point giving my votes to it," Vaghela told the reporters after casting his vote.

Expressing sorrow for not voting for Patel, Vaghela further said the party shouldn't have put the reputation of the former on stake, when the party knew that their MLAs were resigning.

"It is not even sure that all the 44 MLAs of the will vote for the same person, they may also do cross voting. That's why there is no chance of the Party winning this seat. So, I have not given my vote to Ahmed Patel," he said.

However, Vaghela did not confirm whether he voted for the (BJP) candidate or opted for NOTA (none of the above).

Meanwhile, two Dharmendra Jadeja and Raghavji Patel have voted for the

"There are only two parties in - and If I'm not with Congress, you know where will I be," Raghavji Patel said after casting his vote for

Dharmendra Jadeja asserted that the party hasn't been listening to their leaders for a year and hence he voted for

The voting for the crucial elections for three seats began at 9 a.m.

The voting will continue till 4 pm while the counting will be held from 5 pm.

Assembly Secretary D. M. Patel, who is also the returning officer for the said that after the resignation of six MLAs, there are total 176 MLAs eligible to vote.

The has been necessitated following the completion of the tenures of three existing members Union Minister Smriti Irani and Dilip Pandya of and Ahmed Patel of

Meanwhile, the win of two of the three candidates party president Amit Shah and Smriti Irani was almost certain, while the fate of the third party candidate Balwantsinh Rajput who joined after resigning from was hanging in balance along with the sole candidate Ahmed Patel.

needs the support of 45 MLAs for victory of Patel who is contesting for his fifth term for the upper house.

In 182 member assembly, has 122 seats including dissident Nalin Kotadiya.

While, has 51 MLAs along with seven of Shankarinh Vaghela's camp. NCP has two and JD(U) has one in the house.