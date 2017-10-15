Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress' Sunil Jakhar wins by 193,000 votes

Congress' Sunil Jakhar has scored a thumping victory in the bypoll, defeating by 193,219 votes, news agency ANI reported.



came a distant second and came last.

Ppl of have sent a strong message of their resentment to policies pursued by Modi Ji led Centre: Sunil Jakhar #GurdaspurByPoll pic.twitter.com/6JMxqdHK0k — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2017

Punjab: workers and leaders celebrate as party leads by more than 1 lakh votes in #GurdaspurLokSabhaBypoll pic.twitter.com/gYlPec5EKG — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2017

This is a beautiful Diwali gift, packed with a red ribbon, for our would be party president Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Sidhu #GurdaspurByPoll pic.twitter.com/A5SRHoT6VB — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2017

Two counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes.For six assembly constituencies of district, counting centre has been set up at Sukhjindra College and for three assembly constituencies of Pathankot district, counting centre has been set up at the SD College in Pathankot.Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, an official said. The counting started at 8 am.The seat has nine Assembly segments -- Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Qadian, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak, Sujanpur and Batala.bypoll witnessed a three-cornered race contest among major political parties -- the Congress, the and theThe bypoll is seen as a barometer for the popularity of the six-month-old in Punjab.candidate Sunil Jakhar had earlier claimed the bypoll would be a "referendum" on the Modi The had also tried pulling out all the stops to retain the seat, which Khanna had won four times on its ticket.A victory would give a much-needed boost to the BJP, which had bagged just one segment of Sujanpur out of the four seats it had contested in the assembly polls.The AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab with 20 seats in the House, was also looking to strengthen its presence in the state with a victory in the bypoll.The seat had fallen vacant following the demise of actor-turned-politician of the in April.The result will decide the fate of total 11 candidates including nominee Sunil Jakhar, BJP's Swaran Salaria and AAP's Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria.The high-stakes bypoll recorded a 56 per cent voter turnout on October 11, lower than 70.03 per cent recorded in the 2014 general elections.Out of nine assembly segments falling in seat, Dera Baba Nanak constituency had registered maximum voting percentage at 65 per cent while the Batala constituency had witnessed lowest voting percentage at 50 per cent, an official said.The polling percentage in the nine assembly segments was also lower than what was recorded in 2017 assembly elections.seat has been a stronghold of the Actor-turned-politician had remained four-time MP from seat. Khanna had died of cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on 27 April this year.