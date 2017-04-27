Gurudas Kamat urges Sonia to relieve him of all party responsibilities

In a letter to Gandhi, Kamat said he was grateful to her for relieving him of the charge of Gujarat.
"Am truly grateful but surprised that the AICC
spokesman yesterday (Wednesday) announced that I continue to be the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan," he said.
"I had written to you 'my heart is not in the job anymore.' Please relieve me from Rajasthan
and other positions also," he said in a release here quoting the letter.
The Congress
high command revamped the entire team in Gujarat
by replacing the general secretary in-charge and appointed four new secretaries.
The veteran Congressman has had internal problems within the party in Maharashtra
after its debacle in the state civic polls.
He, however, refuted reports that he was planning to join the BJP.
"I will continue to serve the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra.
I will raise issues which impact them," he said.
Rajasthan
goes to polls next year and hence the party should make new appointments at the earliest, he added.
Kamat, in a series of tweets yesterday, had made it clear that he had already asked Congress
vice president Rahul Gandhi
to relieve him on February 3, the day the Congress
list of candidates (for Mumbai civic polls) was declared in Mumbai, and again on February 21, the day of polling.
Prior to the BMC polls, the former president of Mumbai Congress, had repeatedly expressed his grouse against the "working style" of city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam over the distribution of party tickets.
Kamat had accused Nirupam of "driving out" second generation leaders of the Congress
and blamed his "negative attitude" for the exit of former MLA Krishna Hegde and some corporators who have joined the BJP. Kamat had withdrawn himself from campaigning for the party.
Nirupam, however, had denied the charges.
