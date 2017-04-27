Gurudas Kamat urges Sonia to relieve him of all party responsibilities

Senior leader on Thursday said he has requested party president to relieve him of the responsibilities of

In a letter to Gandhi, Kamat said he was grateful to her for relieving him of the charge of

"Am truly grateful but surprised that the spokesman yesterday (Wednesday) announced that I continue to be the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan," he said.

"I had written to you 'my heart is not in the job anymore.' Please relieve me from and other positions also," he said in a release here quoting the letter.

On Wednesday, appointed former Chief Minister as its general secretary in-charge for in place of Kamat, who had welcomed the decision.

The high command revamped the entire team in by replacing the general secretary in-charge and appointed four new secretaries.

The veteran Congressman has had internal problems within the party in after its debacle in the state

He, however, refuted reports that he was planning to join the BJP.

"I will continue to serve the people of Mumbai and I will raise issues which impact them," he said.

goes to polls next year and hence the party should make new appointments at the earliest, he added.

Kamat, in a series of tweets yesterday, had made it clear that he had already asked vice president to relieve him on February 3, the day the list of candidates (for Mumbai civic polls) was declared in Mumbai, and again on February 21, the day of polling.

Prior to the BMC polls, the former president of Mumbai Congress, had repeatedly expressed his grouse against the "working style" of city unit chief Sanjay Nirupam over the distribution of party tickets.

Kamat had accused Nirupam of "driving out" second generation leaders of the and blamed his "negative attitude" for the exit of former MLA Krishna Hegde and some corporators who have joined the BJP. Kamat had withdrawn himself from campaigning for the party.

Nirupam, however, had denied the charges.