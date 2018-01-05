Haj House issue: Avoid things that hurt sentiments of Muslims, says cleric

The boundary wall of the Haj office, opposite the state legislature building in the heart of the city, has got a look overnight, days after the secretariat building facade was given the same coat.



The Haj office compound wall got a bright shade within days of the government reducing the number of holidays allotted to state-recognised madrasas in the 2018 calendar.



The paint was carried out late last night by the estates department and the Haj office staff was not immediately available for a reaction, Friday being a holiday.The move prompted the opposition Samajwadi Party to accuse the government of indulging in "blatant saffronisation"."The is a party known for changing colours. It is indulging in these antics only to hide its faults and failures. If the really considers the colour as sacrosanct, it should not indulge in politicisation of the colour and indulge in blatant saffronisation," SP spokesman Sunil Singh Sajan said.All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Yasoob Abbas took strong exception to the change in colour."What is this? The will paint it saffron, the SP will choose green and the BSP blue...This is of colour and should be avoided," he said.When contacted, Minister of State for Minority Affairs told PTI, "I fail to understand the problem of those having issues with the new colour. Is an anti- colour? is a colour which symbolises ujala (brightness) and urja (energy)."He said, "When the first rays of the Sun fall on the Earth, it comes with light."Raza said, " is a colour, which is synonymous with positivity. It is a gift of God. I think those who are against the usage of colour on the (boundary) wall of the UP Haj committee office, may also object to colour in the tri-colour."He said, "This is peculiar After all, only the outer wall of the government office has been painted and not the building or any personal property of any individual."The colour, mostly associated with Hinduism and especially with the Sangh Parivar of which the is a part, was painted on the front portion of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan Annexe where the offices of the chief minister and top bureaucrats are located.After assuming office in March last year, Chief Minister showed his fondness for the colour as the state government gave tinge to covers of official booklets and background of official posters issued by the public relations department and ministries.In October last year, 50 saffron-coloured buses of the UP State Road Transport Corporation, named 'Sankalp Seva', were launched to provide service in rural areas.The department of energy also announced that power connection to unauthorised colonies would be provided through electric poles paintedis Adityanath's favourite colour as even the towel on the chair he sits for meetings or conferences is of that shade.The 45-year-old monk-turned-politician is always seen in robes and the hardliner is referred to as "Maharaj ji" by his followers.Sajan, a member of state legislative council, claimed that though the chief minister wears from head to heel, he has not been able to do anything for the people of the state in the last ten months.Interestingly, in Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur, the historic "Ghantaghar" (clock tower) has got the same tint.Built in 1930 in the memory of freedom fighters Pt Ram Prasad Bismil, Seth Ram Khelawan and Thakur Prasad, the imposing tower was painted yellow four years ago, but recently it got the shade.The clock tower has historical significance. It was where freedom fighters such as Ali Hasan were hanged in 1859.