Happy birthday, President: Wishes pour on Twitter as Kovind turns 72

Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th turned 72 on Sunday and Twitter was flooded with greetings. Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraukh village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, Kovind is the first Bharayatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and the first Dalit to hold the top constitutional position in the country since K R Narayanan.



Kovind also served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017and was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2006. Nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling NDA coalition, Kovind was elected the after securing a massive victory over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar.



Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2017

Since his tenure began Rashtrapati ji has endeared himself to the people of India through his simple & compassionate nature @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2017

I have always found Rashtrapati ji to be sensitive towards the aspirations of 125 crore Indians, especially the poor and marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2017

Birthday greetings to @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind ji — (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2017

Met Rashtrapati Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji to convey him Birthday Greetings. pic.twitter.com/Z6f25caIne — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2017

Warm greetings and best wishes to Rashtrapati Shri Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday today. May he be blessed with a healthy and long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2017

Rashtrapatiji is known for his simplicity and his love for the people of India. His commitment for the uplift of the poor is admirable. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2017

My respectful greetings and good wishes on the birthday of our President Mahamahim Shri Ramnath Kovind ji @rashtrapatibhvn — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 1, 2017

Warm Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Shri Ramnath Kovind ji. May God bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the nation — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 1, 2017

Warm birthday wishes to President Sh @rashtrapatibhvn #RamNathKovind ji. May God bless him with long & healthy life in service of our nation — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) October 1, 2017

Heartily Birthday greetings to Hon'ble #PresidentofIndia Shri #RamNathKovind ji. May Almighty bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/DAGXvsep3k — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) October 1, 2017

Before entering politics, Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years and practised at the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court until 1993.Among those who greeted the President on his birthday were He wished for the President’s long and healthy life to serve the nation longer.West Bengal Chief Minister also wishedVice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met Kovind this morning, tweeted:Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also sent birthday greetings to Kovind on Twitter.BJP leaders, including Minister of State Giriraj Singh, UP health minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Union Ministers Ananthkumar and Nitin Gadkari also extended their greetings to President Kovind.