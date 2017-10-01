JUST IN
Happy birthday, President: Wishes pour on Twitter as Kovind turns 72

Among those sending their greetings on the microblogging site were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India turned 72 on Sunday and Twitter was flooded with greetings. Born on October 1, 1945, in Paraukh village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, Kovind is the first Bharayatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and the first Dalit to hold the top constitutional position in the country since K R Narayanan.
 
Kovind also served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017and was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2006. Nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling NDA coalition, Kovind was elected the President of India after securing a massive victory over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar.

 
Before entering politics, Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years and practised at the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court until 1993.
 
Among those who greeted the President on his birthday were Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wished for the President’s long and healthy life to serve the nation longer.
 
In a series of tweets, he wrote:


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished President Ram Nath Kovind.


Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met Kovind this morning, tweeted:


Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also sent birthday greetings to Kovind on Twitter.


BJP leaders, including Minister of State Giriraj Singh, UP health minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Union Ministers Ananthkumar and Nitin Gadkari also extended their greetings to President Kovind. 
