Hardik Patel to return to Gujarat with mega rally at Himmatnagar

Patel's Himmatnagar rally is being termed as 'GMDC part two'

With his 180 days exile ending, Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor will mark his return to on Tuesday by addressing a rally in Himmatnagar.



The community members have organised a huge welcome with over 500 cars cavalcade at Ratanpur on the border of Patel's home state, while he will address a rally in Himmatnagar in the afternoon.



Patel's is being termed as 'GMDC part two', in a clear reference to his massive rally at Ahmedabad in August 2015.



" will be part two of GMDC. Hardik will take up reservation issue and will also demand justice for those killed in police firing during the violence that ensued after GMDC rally. This rally will reignite quota agitation in Gujarat," Dinesh Bambhaniya, PAAS leader, said.



Over 100,000 community members are expected to join the Himmatnagar rally, followed by Patel's visit to former chief minister Keshubhai Patel. From there, Patel will depart for Pune where he is supposed to address a student convention.



The agitating community leader after been exiled from Gujarat, had made Udaipur in Rajasthan his base for the last six months.



Ahead of his departure from Udaipur, Patel addressed a press conference on Monday, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government. "If the BJP government cannot kill me, I may be sent to jail for 14 years. But then when I come out at 36, I will have ample time to serve the community," Patel said.



Patel was released on bail by the High Court on July 15, 2016. The 23-year-old leader was charged with inciting violence to force government's hands into accepting the demands of OBC reservation for the Patel community, causing the death of at least 10 persons and damage to public properties across Gujarat.