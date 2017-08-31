Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's quantum of solace

When I became the CM, my experience was zero. Now if anyone asks me, I will say I have one-year experience…I know everything and how to solve which problem, I know it very well,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar when he completed a year in office. That was in October 2015. Now, two years later, you could be forgiven for looking incredulous and asking: ‘really?’ The outbreak of violence following the verdict against the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda cult, Ram Rahim, which resulted in some 40 deaths, is the third Haryana has seen since ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?