Haryana stalking: BJP's incharge of Haryana rules out Barala's resignation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Jain, in charge of the party's affairs, on Monday ruled out the resignation of its state unit chief following the arrest of the latter's son in a stalking case in Chandigarh.

" has nothing to with the case. The law is taking its own course. There is no reason for Subhash Barala's resignation," Jain said in a statement.

Jain's statement ruling out Barala's resignation comes a day after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said that the BJP state unit chief had "nothing to do with the incident".

The Opposition has been mounting pressure seeking Subhash Barala's resignation on the issue.

" has nothing to do with this incident. It is an individual happening, the accused will face action once found guilty. This is my official stand, this was my stand yesterday and today also this is my stand. After this, on this issue, no question, no answer," Khattar had told reporters on Sunday.

had earlier said that he respects the law and the "truth" will come out through the judicial process.

The son of Haryana's ruling BJP chief was arrested along with his friend for allegedly stalking a woman in Chandigarh.

Both the accused, (23) and Ashish Kumar (27), were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act, amid a major outcry.

The incident came to light when the woman, around 28 years of age, called up the police on Friday night and complained that two youth were chasing her.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Monday met the victim and her family at her residence in Chandigarh and assured her of support in fighting the case.

A protest march was also taken out here over the incident.

"We appreciate the brave girl for standing up to harassment by two men, one of them belonging to an influential family. The whole of Chandigarh stands by her side," said a citizen.

A Congress worker also accused the Chandigarh police of acting under pressure in the stalking case to protect the accused.

