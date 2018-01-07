Have been mocked for no reason, I vow not to speak unnecessarily: Alphons

K J Alphons, who has trolled on social media over his comments on various issues, on Sunday said he had vowed not to speak unnecessarily.

"I have now decided that I will speak only to issues related to me and will not speak on other issues, as I have been mocked for no reason by twisting what I said. I have had enough as it has become difficult to even crack jokes," he said while taking part in a discussion on a TV channel.

Ever since his induction into the last September, turned out to be the punching bag as whatever he spoke turned out to be hugely trolled, especially his reaction on beef-eating, rising petroleum prices and so on.

A former bureaucrat, he had been a Left-supported legislator in Kerala from 2006-11 before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2011.