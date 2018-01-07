Have been mocked for no reason, I vow not to speak unnecessarily: Alphons

-
ALSO READAlphons Kannanthanam, a former IAS officer, makes his way to Modi Cabinet 14 out of 16 loss-making ITDC hotels to be sold off: Alphons Digital transactions likely to zoom 18 bn in FY18, says K J Alphons Will continue Goyal's good work, achieve PM's vision: Power minister Singh Govt plans to boost Rs 13-trn tourism, travel sector in Budget 2018
-
Union Tourism and IT Minister K J Alphons, who has trolled on social media over his comments on various issues, on Sunday said he had vowed not to speak unnecessarily.
"I have now decided that I will speak only to issues related to me and will not speak on other issues, as I have been mocked for no reason by twisting what I said. I have had enough as it has become difficult to even crack jokes," he said while taking part in a discussion on a TV channel.
Ever since his induction into the Narendra Modi ministry last September, Alphons turned out to be the punching bag as whatever he spoke turned out to be hugely trolled, especially his reaction on beef-eating, rising petroleum prices and so on.
A former bureaucrat, he had been a Left-supported legislator in Kerala from 2006-11 before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2011.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU