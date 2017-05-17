Have conveyed what I wanted to 2 days ago: Rajinikanth on joining politics

Tamil Actor on Wednesday yet again refused to clear doubts whether he was taking a plunge into

"What I want to say I have already conveyed two days ago. I have nothing more to say for the present," told reporters when asked if he has decided to join He was reacting to media questions during the photo sessions with his fans.

Asked about Union Minister inviting him to join the BJP, he said: "No comment."

After meeting his fans on Monday, the actor said that if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money.

"God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God wills, I will enter tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," told his fans, who had gathered at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai.

One of his die-hard fans said: "If sir becomes a politician, he will be the best."

Another fan said: "Thalaiva should announce his own party and clean up Tamil Nadu. He is the only one who can save Tamil Nadu and take it forward again."