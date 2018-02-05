He's just a small fry: Shatrughan on Babul Supriyo's 'triple talaq' jibe

Disgruntled leader on Monday poured scorn on Babul Supriyo, days after the latter reportedly asked the actor-turned-politician to give "triple Talaq" to the and quit the party instead of criticising it often. Sinha, who has backed the Rashtra Manch founded by former turned critic Yashwant Sinha, said "Supriyo is just a small fry". "You know that he joined (politics) only a few days ago. Possibly he has become an for the first and the last time," Sinha told reporters here when asked to comment on Supriyo's remarks. "Now, I have to learn from him.

Is this my misfortune or privilege?" the former asked. The veteran Bollywood actor said he had been in films and since the time when Supriyo was not even born. Supriyo had attacked Sinha after the latter took a jibe at the over its loss in three bypolls in recently. Sinha had reportedly said that had given a "triple talaq" to the Sinha had also said that he didn't know who Supriyo was. He on Sunday joined Yashwant Sinha in a sit-in protest here.