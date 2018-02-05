He's just a small fry: Shatrughan on Babul Supriyo's 'triple talaq' jibe

-
Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday poured scorn on Union minister Babul Supriyo, days after the latter reportedly asked the actor-turned-politician to give "triple Talaq" to the BJP and quit the party instead of criticising it often. Sinha, who has backed the Rashtra Manch founded by former finance minister turned BJP critic Yashwant Sinha, said "Supriyo is just a small fry". "You know that he joined (politics) only a few days ago. Possibly he has become an MP for the first and the last time," Sinha told reporters here when asked to comment on Supriyo's remarks. "Now, I have to learn from him.
Is this my misfortune or privilege?" the former Union minister asked. The veteran Bollywood actor said he had been in films and politics since the time when Supriyo was not even born. Supriyo had attacked Sinha after the latter took a jibe at the BJP over its loss in three bypolls in Rajasthan recently. Sinha had reportedly said that Rajasthan had given a "triple talaq" to the BJP. Sinha had also said that he didn't know who Supriyo was. He on Sunday joined Yashwant Sinha in a sit-in protest here.
