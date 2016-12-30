More drama within SP: Will Akhilesh Yadav resign?

supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, his son and party leader, younger brother for six years over indiscipline.

Several of Akhilesh's supporters gathered outside his residence following the announcement., while others protested outside Mulayam's residence.

#WATCH Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav's residence, raise slogans in his support after Chief expelled him for 6 years from party pic.twitter.com/x5OFePsLVD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

According to CNN-News18 , Akhilesh is set to resign following his ouster from the party.

Ram Gopal called Mulayam's decision to expel him and Akhilesh as "illegal" and accused the party chief of indulging in "unconstitutional" activities. "The ouster is unconstitutional. Both of us are sacked within hours of serving showcause notice without even getting a chance to reply," Ram Gopal said.

Defiant Ramgopal said he still is general secretary of and party meet called by him on Sunday will take place in any eventuality.

On Thursday, Akhilesh declared his own candidates for 235 seats against the official list announced by his father and supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Hurt by the Chief Minister's move, Mulayam said, "Akhilesh did not consult me before releasing the list of candidates for UP polls. We will decide on who the chief minister will be."