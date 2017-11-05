Himachal polls: Sure of victory, PM Modi calls election 'one-sided contest'

-
Confident about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the inching elections as a one-sided contest.
While addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una Prime Minister Modi said, "I have never seen the enthusiasm that I am witnessing this time in HP during elections. It's a one-sided contest. This is a clear indication that people want change," the Prime Minister said.
"People of Himachal Pradesh have decided to teach a lesson to the Congress in these elections. I will only regret one thing in these elections, that I am not having fun because Congress has left the battlefield," he added.
The Prime Minister also asserted that people of Himachal Pradesh now know that it is only the BJP which will work for their welfare.
"People are now well aware of our government that works dedicatedly and a government that used to make only statements. Newspaper publications are also tired of posting news about BJP only because nothing else is coming from the other side," Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said the latter refused to combat the menace of corruption.
"Congress did not implement the benami assets law as they were well aware it would reveal all their wrongdoings. Few people who faced the heat of demonetisation are still complaining & planning to observe 8 November as black money day," he said.
The polling in the state will be held on November 9 in a single phase and the results will be declared on December 18. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has been declared as the CM candidate of BJP.
