Himachal Pradesh polls to be held on November 9, results on December 18

For the first time Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all women managed booths

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be held on November 9 and counting of votes will take place on December 18,
the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The dates for Gujarat Assembly poll to be announced later said Election Commission.

"We will have VVPATs along with EVMs. The height of voting compartments will be increased to 30 inches. Increased the size of the screen on VVPAT machines to 10 cm by 5.6 cm for the voters to able to verify their vote easily," CEC A K Jyoti said.

For the first time, Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all women managed booths. "Model code of conduct for Himachal Pradesh assembly election comes into effect from now itself. Bulk SMSes & voice messages on phone shall also be in the purview of election advertisements," the CEC added.
First Published: Thu, October 12 2017. 17:54 IST

