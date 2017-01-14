Hitler, Mussolini were also powerful brands: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President hits out at Anil Vij over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi

Hitting out at Minister Anil Vij for his controversial remark that Prime Minister Modi is better brand than Mahatma Gandhi, leader on Saturday said the dictators Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands.



The Vice-President took to twitter to chastise the senior leader in for his comments that drew widespread criticism, even his party condemning the statement.



"Hitler and Mussolini were also very powerful brands," Rahul said in a tweet.





Vij on Saturday has told the reporters that it was good that the image of has been replaced with that of Prime Minister in the calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as Modi is a "better brand" and went on to add that Gandhi's image would be removed gradually from the currency notes too.Asked about the controversy over Modi's photo on KVIC calender and diary, the five-time from Ambala Cantt, said that Gandhiji's name has no patent over Khadi."Since Gandhi's name has been attached with Khadi, it has only gone down. When Gandhi's image was put on notes, the currency also got devalued," he had said.Vij, however, later withdrew the remarks."The statement given by me in connection with was given in my personal capacity. To avoid hurting anyone's sentiments, I am withdrawing it," Vij tweeted.