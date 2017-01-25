TRENDING ON BS
Honour of vote more important than that of daughter, says Sharad Yadav

Yadav was speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

ANI  |  Patna 

JDU leader Sharad Yadav. Photo: PTI
Raking up a controversy, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav has said that "honour of vote is important than that of daughter's".

"Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter. If daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote's honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation," Yadav said.

The former National President of JD(U) was addressing a public gathering on Tuesday in Bihar's capital, when he raised brows of many by quoting this controversial remark.

Yadav, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, was speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.

