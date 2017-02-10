Hope Governor will uphold Constitution, democracy: VK Sasikala

-
ALSO READNear shutdown in Chennai as Jayalalithaa remains 'critical' Jayalalithaa death: Amma's body kept in Chennai at Rajaji Hall for public homage After Amma, Chinnamma: Sasikala to head AIADMK as General Secretary The importance of being Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa's aide 'Chinnamma' Sasikala appointed AIADMK chief
-
A day after staking claim to form government amidst a political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Friday expressed confidence that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will "uphold the Constitution and democracy".
In her first comments to party functionaries after meeting Rao, at the Poes Garden residence of J Jayalalithaa where she continues to live, Sasikala credited the late chief minister for the AIADMK emerging as the "third largest party in Parliament (Lok Sabha)".
She asserted that neither that nor "Amma's government" will face the slightest of the setbacks.
"With the cooperation of all, this movement will further flourish, so we need not worry. We hope the Governor will uphold the Constitution and democracy. We will wait and watch," she said.
Sasikala's remarks came a day after she met Rao and staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, while submitting a list of MLAs supporting her to the Governor.
She had been elected the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader on February 5, but Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt two days later, leading to a political uncertainty in the state.
The Governor, who had also met Panneerselvam yesterday, has so far not made any announcement vis-a-vis government formation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU