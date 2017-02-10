Hope Governor will uphold Constitution, democracy: VK Sasikala

Sasikala's remarks came a day after she met Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form govt in TN

A day after staking claim to form amidst a political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, general secretary VK Friday expressed confidence that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will "uphold the Constitution and democracy".



In her first comments to party functionaries after meeting Rao, at the Poes Garden residence of where she continues to live, credited the late chief minister for the emerging as the "third largest party in (Lok Sabha)".



She asserted that neither that nor "Amma's government" will face the slightest of the setbacks.



"With the cooperation of all, this movement will further flourish, so we need not worry. We hope the Governor will uphold the Constitution and democracy. We will wait and watch," she said.



Sasikala's remarks came a day after she Rao and staked claim to form the in Tamil Nadu, while submitting a list of MLAs supporting her to the Governor.



She had been elected the Legislature Party Leader on February 5, but Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt two days later, leading to a political uncertainty in the state.



The Governor, who had also Panneerselvam yesterday, has so far not made any announcement vis-a-vis formation.

