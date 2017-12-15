JUST IN
Cong to take on Modi over charges against Manmohan as Winter Session begins
Hope Parliament winter session is productive; has constructive debate: Modi

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped the Winter Session of Parliament will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country's problems.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which begins today.


"The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems," he told reporters here.

The prime minister said at yesterday's all-party meeting, leaders of the political parties were clear that there is a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that.

"I hope this Parliament session contributes to the nation's growth," he said.

