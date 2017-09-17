JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Narayan Rane slams Ashok Chavan, hints at 'decision' during Navratri
Business Standard

House that!

A JD-U spokesperson advised Tejashwi Yadav to not be 'fascinated with the bungalow'

Business Standard 

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar, Bihar Vidhan Sabha
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi saw a plot to “finish off” her family when her son Tejashwi Yadav’s request to continue residing in the bungalow he had been allotted during his term as deputy chief minister was turned down by the chief minister’s secretariat. A Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson advised Tejashwi Yadav, now leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, to not be “fascinated with the bungalow” as “he already owns more than 26 properties”. Both Tejashwi Yadav and his brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, live with their parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, at 10, Circular Road, in state capital Patna.
First Published: Sun, September 17 2017. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements