House that!

Former chief minister saw a plot to “finish off” her family when her son Tejashwi Yadav’s request to continue residing in the bungalow he had been allotted during his term as deputy chief minister was turned down by the chief minister’s secretariat. A Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson advised Tejashwi Yadav, now leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, to not be “fascinated with the bungalow” as “he already owns more than 26 properties”. Both and his brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, live with their parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, at 10, Circular Road, in state capital Patna.