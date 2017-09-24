How cow-related violence has risen in India

As Rajasthan police closed investigations against six suspects arrested for the lynching of 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan on April 1, 2017, 45 per cent or 35 of 78 cow-related hate crimes were reported this year alone, according to the IndiaSpend database that records such violence.The first incident this year was reported on April 1, when Khan, a resident of Haryana, was beaten by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district. He succumbed to his injuries two days later. On September 1, the crime branch investigating Khan's killing sent its findings to the Alwar ...