How political parties are beating the EC's cap on poll expenses, legally

Cap of Rs 28 lakh per candidate or Rs 15 per voter in UP excludes expenses on star campaigners

Cap of Rs 28 lakh per candidate or Rs 15 per voter in UP excludes expenses on star campaigners

The BJP and the Congress have the biggest financial muscle in the upcoming elections, with a corpus of Rs 760 crore and Rs 702 crore, respectively. With 96 million voters in five states going to polls, the BJP and Congress have the capacity to spend Rs 79 and Rs 73, respectively, on every voter. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows a candidate to spend on an average no more than Rs 15 per voter in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous and electorally crucial state with 76 million voters, which goes to polls between February 11 and March 8. Here's a look at the ...

Sai Manish