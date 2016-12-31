How politics was played in 2016

President's Rule in two Congress states, Samajwadi feud, a spate of new CMs made big political news

The year 2016 was replete with political developments from the beginning till the end. From Mehbooba Mufti's taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to President's rule in Uttarakhand and Arunachal to the bitter fight in the first family of Samajwadi Party, the nation saw it all.



First woman CM of J&K



Jammu and Kashmir saw take over after the death of her father and late chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed on January 7. It was after several meetings and over two months of negotiations that agreed to take the mantle.



President's rule in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh



In both the states, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government imposed President's rule in decisions that caused it much embarrassment.



The Union Goverment was swift to react to a rebellion by nine ruling MLAs and a sting operation against Chief Minister Harish Rawat, putting Uttarakhand under the President's rule. The Rawat government was dismissed a day before the crucial floor test and the state Assembly placed under the suspended animation.



In Arunachal too, it was disgruntled legislators whom the Centre used to spark the imposition of President's rule in the state.



In both the instances, the apex court ultimately pulled up the Centre and restored rule.



Assembly elections



Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam went to polls in 2016, and as expected, the lost two more states. The was a gainer this time and won Assam comfortably. The Left Front made a comeback in Kerala.



It was after a gap of 32 years in Tamil Nadu that a party - the Jayalalithaa-led -- was able to win consecutive elections. In West Bengal, it was 'Didi' who won with an even bigger margin.



New chief ministers



After the demise of Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, took charge and all the necessary formalities to install him were completed.



But in Gujarat, was replaced by Vijay Rupani, following a huge agitation demanding job reservations, by led by Hardik Patel. The Patel community is a huge votebank for the and efforts are on to placate them.



Samajwadi Party pari-war



The feud between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his uncle, state unit president escalated to the point that SP supremo had to intervene to broker peace between the two.



A high political drama unfolded on December 30 after Mulayam sacked Akhilesh and secretary general from SP for six years, only to reinstate them a day later. The expulsion was revoked after Akhilesh, in a show of strength, had the backing of over 200 MLAs.



Delhi Lieutenant Governor's resignation



Delhi L-G resigned after completing three-and-half years of his tenure. Not a day had passed, without Chief Minister accusing the L-G of creating hindrances in his work. Career bureaucrat is the new L-G of the national capital.

Priyanka Rathi