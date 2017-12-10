Huge majority helps BJP tackle dissent in Uttarakhand

When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah came to Dehradun for a two-day visit in September, speculation was rife that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat would soon fill the two vacant Cabinet berths with the former’s consent.

But nothing happened despite Shah’s assertion that both the CM and state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt should settle the issue together. After Shah went back to New Delhi, Rawat did not show any enthusiasm to elevate two more MLAs, leaving some BJP MLAs fuming. Even in the corridors of power, one can clearly hear whispers of discontent, which ...