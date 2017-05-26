Human shield incident: Amit Shah lauds Major Gogoi for saving people's life

(BJP) President on Friday lauded Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for "saving" the lives of people by tying a man in front of his jeep as a "shield" to avoid stone pelting in

"The work that has done... saving the lives of the election party and the police personnel, I appreciate it and also support it," Shah said.

He was addressing a press conference on completion of three years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Democratic Alliance government.

Asked if will be honoured, he said: "There is a process to give any honour. He has been given an award by the Army."

The chief was referring to the Army Chief's Commendation Card which was awarded to

A video, shot on April 9 during the Srinagar by-polls held amid violent incidents, showed a man, later identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, tied to the bonnet of an army jeep Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

The video went viral on social media and created an uproar. An FIR was registered by the police against the security forces.

On April 15, the Army constituted a court of inquiry in the incident and its final report is yet to come.

Commenting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the government was confident of "controlling the situation" with the help of security forces.

"Don't see the situation of two or three months to judge the situation in Since 1989, there have been many such phases when the situation has been bad and has been controlled," Shah said.

"I want to assure this time as well, we are watching the situation very seriously and minutely, and we will find a solution," he said.