I'm a free bird now, says Shankersinh Vaghela after quitting Congress

Senior party leader and leader of opposition (LoP) in assembly on Friday announced his resignation from while maintaining that he was not going to join any other political party.

Addressing his supporters and invited members of legislative assembly (MLAs) for his 77th birthday celebrations at the town hall in Gandhinagar, Vaghela said that the party had already sacked him 24 hours before his announcement.

"I am resigning from the post of leader of opposition today. After August 15, I will resign as an MLA. I am a free bird now and I free myself from However, I will not join or any other party," Vaghela told the gathering while declining that he had any private meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Recently, Vaghela also changed his Twitter profile from LoP to former chief minister.

Congress, however, denied Vaghela's claims that he was sacked a day before his announcement.

"I even spoke to the All India Committee (AICC) and confirmed that Bapu (Vaghela) has not been sacked by the party as he has claimed. He is a very respected leader in the party and we need him. However, the party will not compromise on its principles. Individuals are not important in the party but we work as a team. These are BJP's tactics to split the party in but it won't succeed," Shaktisinh Gohil told media persons on Friday while commenting on Vaghela's resignation.

Vaghela alleged that he was not being allowed to put up a fight against and was losing significance in the party gradually. "I felt that my stature in the party was falling gradually," Vaghela said.

Taking a dig at the leadership, Vaghela said that the party had not done its homework and was not ready for the upcoming state assembly elections in "The party is not aware of the pain of its workers. It has full authority to guide workers but they have not bonded labourers and are free to decide for themselves."

Vaghela had been sending strong signals of dissent by skipping party high command meetings in Delhi and had hit out at the party for not doing enough to ensure a win in in state assembly polls.

The much-anticipated move came in the wake of rising differences between Vaghela and senior party leaders, especially in Gujarat, amidst his demand for complete say and control of state operations leading to assembly elections. However, on Friday, while announcing his resignation, Vaghela reiterated that he was not in the fray for the chief ministerial post.

Vaghela had invited members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from Congress, NCP and JDU.

A rebel, Vaghela had merged his Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) with in 1999-2000.