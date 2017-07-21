TRENDING ON BS
I'm a free bird now, says Shankersinh Vaghela after quitting Congress

Former Gujarat CM Vaghela says Congress sacked him a day before, won't join any other party

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

Shankarsinh Vaghela, Gujarat
Leader of Opposition in Gujarat assembly Shankarsinh Vaghela at a public meeting of his supporters on his 77th birthday, where he announced he was expelled from the Congress, in Gandhinagar.

Senior party leader and leader of opposition (LoP) in Gujarat assembly Shankersinh Vaghela on Friday announced his resignation from Congress while maintaining that he was not going to join any other political party.

Addressing his supporters and invited members of legislative assembly (MLAs) for his 77th birthday celebrations at the town hall in Gandhinagar, Vaghela said that the party had already sacked him 24 hours before his announcement.  

"I am resigning from the post of leader of opposition today. After August 15, I will resign as an MLA. I am a free bird now and I free myself from Congress. However, I will not join BJP or any other party," Vaghela told the gathering while declining that he had any private meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah. Recently, Vaghela also changed his Twitter profile from LoP to former Gujarat chief minister.

Gujarat Congress, however, denied Vaghela's claims that he was sacked a day before his announcement.

"I even spoke to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and confirmed that Bapu (Vaghela) has not been sacked by the party as he has claimed. He is a very respected leader in the party and we need him. However, the party will not compromise on its principles. Individuals are not important in the party but we work as a team. These are BJP's tactics to split the Congress party in Gujarat but it won't succeed," Shaktisinh Gohil told media persons on Friday while commenting on Vaghela's resignation.

Vaghela alleged that he was not being allowed to put up a fight against BJP and was losing significance in the party gradually. "I felt that my stature in the party was falling gradually," Vaghela said.

Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Vaghela said that the party had not done its homework and was not ready for the upcoming state assembly elections in Gujarat. "The party is not aware of the pain of its workers.  It has full authority to guide workers but they have not bonded labourers and are free to decide for themselves."

Vaghela had been sending strong signals of dissent by skipping party high command meetings in Delhi and had hit out at the party for not doing enough to ensure a win in Gujarat in state assembly polls.

The much-anticipated move came in the wake of rising differences between Vaghela and senior party leaders, especially in Gujarat, amidst his demand for complete say and control of state operations leading to assembly elections. However, on Friday, while announcing his resignation, Vaghela reiterated that he was not in the fray for the chief ministerial post.

Vaghela had invited members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from Congress, NCP and JDU.  

A BJP rebel, Vaghela had merged his Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) with Congress in 1999-2000. 

