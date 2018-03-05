I can fill the vacuum created in Tamil Nadu politics, says Rajinikanth

Tamil film star on Monday said that he would be able to fill the vacuum in While inaugurating a statue of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai, the actor-turned-politician said he would provide good governance to people of the state and work towards upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. “I can repeat the good governance that MGR provided,” said while addressing gathering of students, fans and supporters. This was his first public speech since his political entry in December 2017. His comments on 'vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics' and his political foray comes after AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa's demise in December 2016. DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi is also out of active All roads leading up to the venue were decked up and had towering posters, hoardings and buntings of the Thalaivar, indicating that enthusiasm of his fan clubs in making his first political event a smashing success. “Politicians have been asking me why are you coming into politics, leaving the grease-paint and arc lights? It is because you people are not doing the job that I have to come to politics,” said. unveils a statue of former chief minister M G Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai (Photo: PTI) “I do not expect the existing political parties to welcome me when I am entering I also know, is not a bed of flowers,” said.

He said that he had learnt by watching Karunanidhi and