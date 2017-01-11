I don't want SP to split; making efforts to keep it united, says Mulayam

In another turn of events, (SP) patriarch on Wednesday said he does not want the party to split and is making all efforts to keep it united.

"Neither are we making another party nor are we changing the poll symbol. They ( faction) are making another party," Mulayam told workers at the party headquarters in Lucknow. Shivpal Singh Yadav shared the stage with him.

Asserting that he made efforts to save the party from a split, the senior leader hit out at his son Akhilesh and his supporters saying they are meeting leaders of other parties.

"I know that they (Akhilesh faction) have met leaders of other parties thrice. We are only trying to save the party," Mulayam said, adding, "I went to Delhi to ensure that nobody creates a rift in the unity of our party."

In an emotional appeal to the assembled party workers at the headquarter, Mulayam said, "I have given the country whatever I had, now I only have your support."

According to reports, Mulayam met his son Akhilesh late on Tuesday in a last-minute effort to buy peace.

Mulayam had agreed to give Akhilesh a larger say in the selection of party candidates for the forthcoming state assembly polls, but the UP chief minister refused to accept most of the demands made by his father, sources said.

Reportedly, the Akhilesh faction is now ready to go it alone even if the party symbol -- the cycle, goes to Mulayam's camp. The faction has ruled out back-tracking on this decision.

The Election Commission will hear the two warring factions of the on January 13, before taking a final call on who gets the party's poll symbol.

However, sources said Mulayam, who has still not withdrawn his petition before the EC despite making pro-Akhilesh statements, may do so on January 13. But if he doesn't, the EC may freeze the disputed cycle symbol and allot new ones to both factions.