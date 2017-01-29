I expect Jaitley to come out with sops to woo voters: Amarinder Singh

The Congress party’s chief ministerial face for the legislative assembly polls, AMARINDER SINGH, promises fearsome action if he gets to power, in a talk with Sahil Makkar. Edited excerpts:

On what key issues are you fighting this election?

Under the (Prakash Singh) Badal regime (of the Shiromani Akali Dal-led coalition for the past decade), there has been total collapse of the state, in terms of economy, agricultural and industrial development, and law and order. All these are serious issues. Drugs and unemployment among youth tops the list for me. I’m personally committed to giving jobs for all unemployed youth and wiping out the menace. Then, there are the issues of farmer suicides and industrial collapse, which need to be addressed on priority. I have promised a series of measures, including waiver of farm debts and a new industrial policy.

The (SYL) canal is another issue we need to address, unless we want to dry up completely, and this is one issue that only the Congress can resolve, since the Badals are the ones responsible for the mess and the (Aam Aadmi Party) can never take a stand for with a Haryanvi leader at its helm.

When did you decide to fight against Badal and why?

I have been fighting Badal and his anti-people policies for the past 10 years but as electioneering for these polls started picking up, I realised that far from regretting the reign of terror and victimisation he had unleashed against the people, the CM was actually trying to exploit the last vestiges of his power to create even more problems for the state. I was particularly worried about his efforts to polarise the state on communal lines, and that was when I requested the Congress high command to allow me to also contest from Lambi (Badal’s constituency).

You have accused Akali leaders of corruption. Are you going to take any action against them?

I will throw all behind bars. I will ensure each one of the Akali leaders found guilty of corruption is punished. I had thrown the Badals into jail during my previous tenure, after finding out that they had been into large-scale corruption. I will get every single charge of corruption against them investigated again this time and make sure they don’t get away with their crimes. I owe it to the people of Punjab.

is posing a serious challenge to both and Congress. Does it mean people in have seen enough of both traditional parties and are looking for a change?

I have been travelling the state extensively and have not seen challenge anywhere so far. You tell me where they are posing any challenge? is not, and never will be, an alternative for the people of Punjab, who want a clean and experienced government – one that can provide stability and knows how to govern a sensitive state like Punjab. not only lacks experience and stability but has also proved itself to be a highly corrupt organisation. Its top leadership is embroiled in serious allegations of bribery, including sale of poll tickets in Punjab. They are caught in sex scandals. They don’t even know what the issues and concerns of Punjab’s people are. And, leader Arvind Kejriwal (also the chief minister of Delhi) has proved that he has no interest in Punjab’s welfare. He showed his true colours on the SYL issue and again on the issue of the chief ministerial candidate.

How are you countering AAP?

We do not need to; they offer no challenge. The Congress candidates and representatives are telling the people about involvement of the in criminal and corruption cases in Delhi and other places. They are also highlighting AAP’s total local of interest and trust for Punjab, as evidenced in the outsiders they are bringing into the state for electioneering. Then, there’s the poor performance of in Delhi that we are trying to make the people of aware about.

There are allegations that the Akalis and Congress are having a friendly fight on many seats, so that the candidate doesn't win.

Can you still ask that question after I’ve chosen to fight Parkash Singh Badal from his home turf of Lambi? The Akali heavyweights are being taken on by senior Congress leaders in their respective constituencies, a clear sign that we will do what it takes to throw them out. With the battle lines so sharply drawn, how can anyone even think of friendly fights between them and Congress?

Do you worry that (Union) finance minister will announce sops or a farm loan waiver in his Budget and it will impact the voters?

Knowing the Bharatiya Janata Party mentality, and the fact that the (central) Modi government chose to shift the budget date from the traditional February 28 to February 1, there are reasons to apprehend that it has been done with an eye on the polls. I do expect Jaitley to come out with all kinds of sops to woo the voters.