I'm still Tamil Nadu CM, people want me to be one: Panneerselvam

With political crisis looming large on Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday said that he is still the chief minister of the state.The rift in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is out in the open with two factions of interim general secretary VK and Panneerselvam being formed.

After Panneerselvam revolted and made a startling revelation that he was forced to resign to make way for 'Chinamma' for the top job, he was sacked from the post of treasurer.

Both the factions are claiming support of the MLAs are ready to prove their majority.

"My strength will be known in the Assembly," said Panneerselvam on support of MLAs.

He added that election will be held soon for the 'permanent' general secretary post of AIADMK.

Speaking about doubts being raised over Jayalalithaa's health condition, Panneerselvam said an investigation committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge would be set up to reveal facts to the public.

"Doubts about Amma's health are still prevalent. The government is duty bound to probe them. A probe commission will be set up headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and will reveal the details to the public," he added.

He further alleged that is only interested in accumulating wealth.