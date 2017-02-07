I resigned due to threats, pressure from Sasikala, others: Panneerselvam

Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O on Tuesday made a startling revelation that he was forced to resign as the chief minister by General Secretary V K Sasikala, her family members, senior ministers and the party members on Sunday.

"They forced me to resign," said. He also said if the cadres and people want he will withdraw his resignation.

Immediately after his comment, senior ministers and party members have rushed to to meet V K Sasikala.

Speaking to reporters after meditating for nearly 40 hours in front of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial on Tuesday late evening, he said, "I want to reveal some truths to the people of the country and members of the party. Amma's aatma (soul) has urged me to do so."

informed that he was not aware of the MLAs meeting and agenda called on Sunday.

For the last 5-6 days, I was busy overseeing measures on the oil spill happened and getting it cleared.

“Suddenly I was called to residence, where (Sasikala), her family members and senior ministers and party members also were present," said Panneerselvam.

They told me that we should make the chief minister soon. said he asked them what was the need to do this at this point and debated for about two hours.

He said that they told him this was the time because the MLAs meeting had been called. He also said he asked them how it was fair that they organised MLA meeting and decided everything.

"I told them it's a great insult to me. They held my hand and asked me to save the party. I said I want to go to Amma's memorial and tell her that I was resigning. But they did not allow me to do so,” he alleged.

"They compelled me to resign,” said Panneerselvam, adding that if they insulted me as an individual I would have said nothing. They shouldn't have made me sit here and insult me and the position.

When asked, whether he would withdraw the resignation, he said, "if the people and cadres want I will."

"One who can protect and the government should become CM, even if it's not me," said Panneerselvam.

trusted aide, has also updated about the events unfolded after his leader's admission into the hospital.

When was in the hospital, he told that the Party members gave him the responsibility to save the party and the government and compelled him to take the charge. He admits on refusing it initially. However, he adds, they convinced him by remembering that had earlier chosen him twice during her absence and people will not accept anybody else except him.

It was decided to name Madhusudhan as the general secretary and as the Chief Minister.

"Two or three days after I accepted the post, the health minister (of Tamil Nadu) met me and said Dhivaharan (close relative of Sasikala) was miffed with me as he wanted (Sasikala) to be the general secretary,” said Paneerselvam, who put the idea with the ministers and party leaders, which was agreed.

During this time, the Vardah cyclone had hit Chennai and the entire government swung into action. In four days everything was restored. This brought good name to the government, he says.

"While I was doing my duty, the revenue minister gave an interview to media that should be CM," he said, adding, "later same comment was made by others Ministers, MPs and other Party leaders."

Paneerselvam said he took this up to and asked whether it is right that a minister who works for the Chief Minister should be saying this. He further adds, "what if the Governor asks me to face no-confidence move in the assembly. This will bring bad name for the party and the government. I said that there will be trouble if this keeps up. I was told on the phone that Udayakumar has been disciplined."

DMK's conspiracy?

spokesperson, Nanjil Sampath said that there is a conspiracy behind Panneerselvam's decision and alleged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) role in it.

"DMK has been supporting Panneerselvam. They have said, in three months there will be a change in the government," says Sampath, further adding that this clearly shows there is something happening behind.

"we will know in one or two days," he says.

He added was not an alternate for Jayalalithaa. "She only made him sit and has been guiding him."