I resigned due to threats, pressure from Sasikala, others: Panneerselvam

Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam
on Tuesday made a startling revelation that he was forced to resign as the chief minister by AIADMK
General Secretary V K Sasikala, her family members, senior ministers and the party members on Sunday.
"They forced me to resign," Panneerselvam
said. He also said if the cadres and people want he will withdraw his resignation.
Immediately after his comment, senior ministers and party members have rushed to Poes Garden
to meet V K Sasikala.
Speaking to reporters after meditating for nearly 40 hours in front of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial on Tuesday late evening, he said, "I want to reveal some truths to the people of the country and members of the party. Amma's aatma (soul) has urged me to do so."
Panneerselvam
informed that he was not aware of the MLAs meeting and agenda called on Sunday.
For the last 5-6 days, I was busy overseeing measures on the oil spill happened and getting it cleared.
“Suddenly I was called to Poes Garden
residence, where Chinnamma
(Sasikala), her family members and senior ministers and party members also were present," said Panneerselvam.
They told me that we should make Chinnamma
the chief minister soon. Panneerselvam
said he asked them what was the need to do this at this point and debated for about two hours.
He said that they told him this was the time because the MLAs meeting had been called. He also said he asked them how it was fair that they organised MLA meeting and decided everything.
"I told them it's a great insult to me. They held my hand and asked me to save the party. I said I want to go to Amma's memorial and tell her that I was resigning. But they did not allow me to do so,” he alleged.
"They compelled me to resign,” said Panneerselvam, adding that if they insulted me as an individual I would have said nothing. They shouldn't have made me sit here and insult me and the position.
When asked, whether he would withdraw the resignation, he said, "if the people and cadres want I will."
"One who can protect AIADMK
and the government should become CM, even if it's not me," said Panneerselvam.
Jayalalithaa
trusted aide, Panneerselvam
has also updated about the events unfolded after his leader's admission into the hospital.
When Jayalalithaa
was in the hospital, he told that the Party members gave him the responsibility to save the party and the government and compelled him to take the charge. He admits on refusing it initially. However, he adds, they convinced him by remembering that Jayalalithaa
had earlier chosen him twice during her absence and people will not accept anybody else except him.
It was decided to name Madhusudhan as the general secretary and Panneerselvam
as the Chief Minister.
"Two or three days after I accepted the post, the health minister (of Tamil Nadu) met me and said Dhivaharan (close relative of Sasikala) was miffed with me as he wanted Chinnamma
(Sasikala) to be the general secretary,” said Paneerselvam, who put the idea with the ministers and party leaders, which was agreed.
During this time, the Vardah cyclone had hit Chennai and the entire government swung into action. In four days everything was restored. This brought good name to the government, he says.
"While I was doing my duty, the revenue minister gave an interview to media that Chinnamma
should be CM," he said, adding, "later same comment was made by others Ministers, MPs and other Party leaders."
Paneerselvam said he took this up to Sasikala
and asked whether it is right that a minister who works for the Chief Minister should be saying this. He further adds, "what if the Governor asks me to face no-confidence move in the assembly. This will bring bad name for the party and the government. I said that there will be trouble if this keeps up. I was told on the phone that Udayakumar has been disciplined."
DMK's conspiracy?
AIADMK
spokesperson, Nanjil Sampath said that there is a conspiracy behind Panneerselvam's decision and alleged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) role in it.
"DMK has been supporting Panneerselvam. They have said, in three months there will be a change in the government," says Sampath, further adding that this clearly shows there is something happening behind.
"we will know in one or two days," he says.
He added Panneerselvam
was not an alternate for Jayalalithaa. "She only made him sit and has been guiding him."
Disputing any claims of coercion, Sampath says, Panneerselvam
should follow the decision taken by everyone. Adding, the party will not split because of Paneerselvam's decision.
Stalin demands action
DMK working president M K Stalin has urged to take action against the one who has threatened Panneerselvam
to resign.
He said the state is in a bad shape and the governor should take the constitutionally right step. Stalin said Panneerselvam
should take steps to form the government.
"Today there is no government in Tamil Nadu. He should call for Assembly immediately and ask to prove the majority," said Stalin.
Questioned about the allegation of DMK's conspiracy, Stalin said, "We have been supporting the Panneerselvam's government stand on issues which are related to Tamil Nadu like Jalllikattu, Cauvery and others," adding that there is nothing more.
