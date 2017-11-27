I-T dept notice to AAP height of political vendetta: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was today served a notice of Rs 30 crore by the Income Tax (I-T) department over the donations received by it, a move Chief Minister dubbed as the "height of political vendetta".



"In the history of India, all donations to a political party have been declared illegal. All these were accounted for and shown in books of accounts. This is a height of political vendetta," Kejriwal tweeted.



I-T department sources said the notice was issued by the assessing officer under section 156 (notice of demand).They said it was issued in the "normal course", where ITRs are picked up for scrutiny by the assessing officer."As the case was getting time-barred, the notice was issued to the concerned assessee."Similar notices have been issued to other entities too. The notice of demand (to AAP) is for income arising from various sources including donations," a senior official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)