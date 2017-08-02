I-T raids at Karnataka minister's home has no links with RS polls: Jaitley

Union Minister on Wednesday asserted that the tax raid at residence of power minister DK Shivakumar has no links with polls in

Jaitley, while addressing the Lok Sabha, said that the are being conducted purely on the economic front.

"This raid should not be linked with any poll, this is a purely economic offence," said Jaitley.

However, Leader of Opposition in Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the (BJP)-led Centre was resorting to raid in wake of the polls in Gujarat

Kharge, defending his party in the Lower House, said that the ruling dispensation would not be successful in trying to pick on their party leaders.

"Just to defeat one candidate, they are doing all this, but they will not be successful," said Kharge.

Meanwhile, in the too, the Party earlier today cornered the government over the Tax

The witnessed protests by the opposition against the "witch-hunt by the government".

leader Anand Sharma said it is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state.

"The minister and his brother, an elected representative coordinating in stay of MLAs that is why it is a targeted timing," said Sharma.

Attacking the BJP, another leader said, "Conduct on residences of those people from your party (BJP) who are offering Rs 15 crore."

The earlier in the day raided the residence of Shivakumar and the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru - where 44 MLAs are currently holed up.

Earlier also, the had accused the in the state of horse-trading ahead of the elections scheduled for August 8.

This development came after at least six MLAs in resigned from the party to join the