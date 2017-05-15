I won't be hankering for the PM's post in 2019, says Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister declared on Monday that he would not be a candidate for the Prime Minister's post in 2019, even as he refused to disclose whom would he support for the position.

The Janata Dal (United) president is widely seen as one of the few leaders who has the capability to lead Opposition parties against a Narendra Modi-led in 2019. However, his statement would change political equations.

"I am not a fool. We are a small party. I am not the claimant for the Prime Minister's post in 2019 (general elections)," Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of 'Lok Samvad' programme in Patna. Asked whether he had the capability to lead a non- alternative, Kumar said that "I neither have any aspiration nor the ability to become the PM."

"I am unnecessarily being targeted. I became the national president of my party only because had completed three consecutive terms and we needed a new leader. It does not mean I harbour the national aspiration (of becoming PM)," he added.

Kumar said he had served the people throughout his political career -- as MP, Union minister and now as the chief minister. At present, the people of have given the mandate to the and he was doing his work in a positive manner, he said.

However, the Chief Minister kept his cards close to his chest and refused to disclose whom he would support in the next general election. The president said that it was difficult to say who would emerge as the PM candidate in 2019.

"The person in whom people see potential will become the prime minister. People saw potential in during the last elections, and he became the PM," Kumar said adding that Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, was not even in the frame to become the PM five years ago.

On his party having a view divergent to that of his ally on the sanctity of EVMs, Kumar said that there cannot be one view of all parties... Different parties can have different views on various issues.

"We had a different take on demonetisation. Similarly, we are of the view that elections should be held with EVMs. But all apprehensions about voting machines must be addressed," he said.